Masks now required on multiple bus services in order to board

Capital Area Transit & rabbittransit is now requiring passengers to cover their nose and mouth before boarding the bus

Starting Monday, Capital Area Transit (CAT) and rabbittransit passengers must cover their nose and mouth in order to ride.

The transportation services are issuing the rule in response to the COVID-19 crisis and the Governor's recommendation this month that everyone wears a mask while outside.

"I think his (the Governor's) saying that my mask protects you, your mask protects me, I think that really resonated with us," said Richard Farr, Executive Director of Capital Area Transit and rabbittransit.

The companies also point to CDC recommendations that suggest anyone leaving their homes should use face coverings to limit their potential exposure to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus and to prevent exposing others. Bus operators and all essential rabbittransit staff are also wearing a face mask covering the nose and mouth, which began on Monday, April 6.

Capital Area Transit has already seen one driver test positive for coronavirus.

"We have had two tested and one is confirmed," said Farr.

Farr said the buses carry a lot of essential workers and the rule is meant to protect both drivers and passengers. If people refuse to cover their nose and mouth, Farr said "the driver is simply not going to move the bus."

"It can be a T-shirt tied, it can be a dishtowel. All we're trying to do is any droplets that are released we want them to stay with you," said Farr.

He added, "we really don't want to become the face mask police. That is not our mission. our mission is transportation."