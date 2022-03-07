x
Masks are no longer required when visiting Smithsonian museums, National Zoo

The Smithsonian plans to gradually expand to having museums open more often.

WASHINGTON — The Smithsonian announced mask policy changes Monday in line with the most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance and local health metrics. Beginning Friday, March 11, visitors will no longer be required to wear masks inside Smithsonian museums or at the National Zoo.

The Smithsonian also said that they will also gradually transition into having museums open more frequently. While many Smithsonian institutions, (SI) including the Zoo, had to reduce operating hours in January due to staff shortages as omicron spread, the National Zoo and the National Museum of Natural History will reopen seven days a week starting March 14.  

The rest of the SI buildings will continue to operate on modified schedules, Smithsonian officials said.

Although masks are no longer required indoors, the Smithsonian said that visitors can still wear them if they choose. 

The CDC updated their mask guidelines and created a system where people can check the community level of COVID-19 in their county. This is provided as a resource for areas to know what precautions need to be taken for the virus.

Many localities within the DMV have also changed their COVID-19 guidelines and have given updates to mask mandates to reflect the CDC changes. 

