Even with Pennsylvania's mask mandate gone, the mask requirement will still remain in some places

Pennsylvania's mask mandate dropped June 28. But, some organizations will still require them regardless of vaccination status.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Monday morning several business owners excitedly ripped up the mask requirement signs that have been hanging outside their storefronts for months. But even as Pennsylvania drops its mask mandate, the requirement will remain at several places including in many hospitals and transportation sites.

"I found myself with the first two customers coming in this morning scrambling to figure out where I had put my mask only to realize it's back at my desk," said Alexandria Hammond, owner of My Girlfriend's Wardrobe as she noted that she will still wear the mask when customers request it.

Hammond took down the signs outside her business Monday but planned to put a different sign in its place to remind her customers that she is still following all CDC recommendations including advanced cleaning procedures.

Down the street, Molly's Courtyard Cafe employees also prepared to take down their signs.

"It's good not to be the bad guy," said Pastry Chef and Barista Mary Bova when FOX43 asked her if she felt relief with not having to patrol customers to follow mask requirements. Bova and Hammond both noted, however, that the majority of their customers were respectful of the masking policies.

"I mean, I have a little bit of anxiety with all these people coming in but it's good. It feels great," said Bova, who added she was happy to finally see the full faces of their regular customers.

Infectious disease specialist, Dr John Goldman, of UPMC said he does not recommend that unvaccinated people remove their masks.

"My experience has been the people who are least likely to be vaccinated are also the least likely to want to wear a mask," he said. "I suspect those people will all end up infected."

Dr. Goldman stressed the effectiveness of the vaccines and praised the vaccinations for lower COVID-19 rates.

"To a great extent, with or without a mask, deciding you don't want to get the vaccine is deciding you do want to get the virus. You will get it eventually," he said.

Pennsylvania's Dept of Health said according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) vaccine tracker, as of Friday morning, June 25, 74.9 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older have received their first dose, while 59.4 percent are fully vaccinated. The universal masking order was originally issued on April 15, 2020, updated on November 18, 2020 and again March 17, 2021.

Where will I still have to wear a mask?

Pennsylvania's Department of Health released the following: "The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule, and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. The CDC requires individuals to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs, such as airports and stations. In addition, all individuals should still follow guidance at workplaces, local businesses, long-term care facilities, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, prisons, and shelters. "

Hospitals in the area released the following statements about their masking guidelines:

Penn State Health

"In our hospitals and outpatient practices, there are many sick people for whom vaccination may not be an option. Additionally, the COVID-19 vaccine may not protect people who are sick or immunocompromised as well as it protects the general population. To help keep everyone in our hospitals and outpatient practices safe, all patients, visitors, staff and students – whether they have been vaccinated or not – must continue wearing masks." - Barbara Schindo, spokesperson

UPMC

"For the safety of our most vulnerable patients and community members, we will maintain universal masking guidelines for patients, visitors and staff in all UPMC facilities. We will continue to reevaluate this policy in light of new infection prevention evidence and changing disease dynamics." - Kelly McCall, spokesperson

Wellspan Health