The mask question dominates a State Senate hearing on COVID-19 policies in Pa. schools

The Department of Health strongly recommends face coverings in schools, but has no plans to implement a mask mandate.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A new school year is just a few weeks away and there are many questions about the return to the classroom. The State Senate Education Committee held a public hearing with the Departments of Health and Education to discuss COVID-19 policies and guidance for schools.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. The CDC also orders masks be worn on public transportation. However, some state lawmakers argued the decision about the health and safety of students should be made at the local level.

“Parents need to be able to make the choice. They know better than you or anyone else,” GOP State Senator Doug Mastriano said at the hearing, who represents Adams, Cumberland, Franklin and York Counties.

Department of Education Secretary, Dr. Noe Ortega, said parents should be involved in the conversations, but that local school boards currently have the authority to implement COVID-19 policies, such as masking, as they see fit.

Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam told state lawmakers that there are no plans to implement a statewide mask mandate in schools, but strongly recommends that schools follow CDC guidance to mitigate the spread of the Delta variant.

“Masking is another layer to allowing that transmission to be prevented and preserving the in-person education,” Acting Health Secretary Beam said.