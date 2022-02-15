Masking debate intensifies as some schools drop requirements

With an almost 80% drop in U.S. Covid-19 cases over the past month, health experts weigh in on mask issues

COVID-19 case numbers in the U.S. dropped by about 80% over the past month. With that promising news, masks are once again a major topic.

New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Illinois and Nevada all dropped their mask mandates with several more states expected to do the same in the coming weeks.

In December, the state Supreme Court tossed out Pennsylvania's school mask mandate and gave authority on masking to individual school districts. Since then, several districts have begun to reconsider their mask requirements or have dropped them altogether.

Mechanicsburg School District is officially operating under an "optional" mask policy in all school buildings as of Monday. Central Dauphin School District also plans to no longer require masks starting Feb. 22.

The changes prompted some health experts to chime in, like Dr. John Goldman from UPMC.

In his opinion, Goldman said the decision to mask or not will come down to parents weighing the benefits versus the risks.

“You're balancing the risks of masking with the risks of getting the disease and the risks of interfering with kids education," Goldman said. "And I personally believe that’s an individualized decision.”

While schools, restaurants and other venues may decide to drop mask requirements, Goldman says the amount of disease, as shown in hospitalization and death data, is still high.

“You really are looking at your own risk and the risk of the people around you," he said.

However, Goldman also noted that the COVID-19 case trend is going in the right direction, making him hopeful for future.