Gov. Wolf says mask mandate could be in effect until a COVID-19 vaccine is developed

On July 1, Governor Tom Wolf announced an order , signed by Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, requiring masks to be worn whenever anyone leaves home when social distancing is not possible. Studies have shown wearing a mask can help reduce the spread of the virus.

"This is something that actually does make you safer. When I’m wearing a mask makes me safer when you’re wearing a mask, and if we can’t practice social distancing that’s a really important thing," said Gov. Wolf. "Models suggest that states, areas, where people wear masks the infection rate is actually lower. So, this is something that, as we get into infectious disease, and who knows when this is going to end, we probably ought to be thinking about this just to keep each other safe.”