Thank you, and good bye Central Pa. from MaryEllen Pann

MaryEllen Pann graced the FOX43 Studio for over 20 years. Now, she is moving on to the next chapter of her life. We wish her nothing but the best!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Goodbyes are never easy.

Today at FOX43, we are saying thank you, good bye, and good luck to one of our own, MaryEllen Pann.

Pann has graced the FOX43 Studio and weather wall for over 20 years. She has truly become a Central Pennsylvania News Icon, recognized nearly anywhere she goes.

In 2012, she became the first female chief meteorologist in station history after starting on the weekends in 1999.

With MaryEllen's departure, we thought it would be appropriate to let her pen a letter to you, our viewers, who let her into your homes for all these years.

You can read MaryEllen's goodbye letter to our FOX43 viewers below:

Dear FOX43 viewers,

If you told me in high school or college that I was going to be a TV meteorologist, I would have laughed.

And never did I imagine I would be a Chief Meteorologist!

Believe it or not, I am shy and an introvert. However, I began one of the best journeys 20 years ago here at FOX43.

In my early 30's, I took a leap of faith, went back to school for meteorology, and started my first TV job on the Maryland Eastern Shore.

I came to FOX43 in December of 1999, and the support of fans and friends has meant so much to me.

You embrace me with open arms. You forgave me for blown forecasts, although, there weren't too many!!!

You blessed me with prayers and concern, especially when my health wasn't the best.

This is why it makes it so difficult to share the news of my departure.

My time here at FOX43 is coming to an end today.

I am going to begin a new chapter in my life.

I couldn't leave without saying thank you to all the viewers, many of which became friends.

I thank management and my co-workers for making my job so enjoyable. There was much laughter, fun trips, and I have been blessed with life-long friendships with current and past co-workers.

In fact, this was the best job anyone could have.

I was lucky to meet so many amazing people, whether at one of the many events I was involved with, on the golf course, the grocery store, the hardware store, the dog part or even at the doctor's office.

I have had many, many wonderful encounters and experiences. I felt fortunate to be apart of this Central Pennsylvania community.

I'm walking away but I will take numerous memories with me, and that brings a smile to my face.

Please know I am very grateful and so blessed to have the past 20 years here at FOX43. I was successful because of all of you.

I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

God Bless!

- MaryEllen Pann, FOX43 News