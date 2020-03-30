Martial arts academy launches online classes

With school closures around the state, kids are likely bored at home. A local martial arts academy hopes to help kids have fun by teaching classes online for free.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Tiger Rock Martial Arts in Lower Allen Township now teaches online classes on Zoom and Facebook Live.

The move comes in an effort to get kids active while learning new skills amid statewide school closures.lo

Owner of Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Central PA, Brandon Keeton, said it is a good time for people to get started as they isolate at home.

"If you're sitting at home, all day, every day, you need an outlet. And this, for a short period of time, provides that," said Keeton.

"It is valuable because even when we're at home we can still be active," said Victoria Loxas, a red belt student at Tiger Rock Martial Arts, "and it's still helping us get better."

The academy offers free beginner virtual classes for people of all ages.

A virtual open house will take place on April 18.