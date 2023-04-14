Marietta Cherry Blossom Festival to take over Front Street on Saturday

Front Street in Marietta will be shut down on Saturday to allow pedestrians to enjoy the Cherry Blossom Festival.

MARIETTA, Pa. — Those in Marietta on Saturday afternoon will have a rare chance to see an unobstructed view of their beautiful cherry blossom trees.

The trees were planted all the way up Front Street thanks to a grant back in the 1990s, and on April 15 people will have the chance to see them in all of their glory.

"All these people were driving down to D.C. to see cherry blossoms, and we have them right here, so we figured why not take advantage?" Craig Trissler, owner of River Trail Brewing, said.

The Marietta Cherry Blossom Festival will shut down a section of Front Street from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday so participants can bask in the view of over a mile of cherry blossom trees and enjoy live music, drinks, food and shopping with local vendors.

A $10 wristband gets participants a discount at participating restaurants along the street, including Marietta Tavern on Market, Railroad House, McCleary's Pub, Shanks Tavern and River Trail Brewing. All proceeds will go towards the beautification of the town's square.