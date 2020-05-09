March steps off across Harrisburg after shooting death of 16-year-old

Organizers say it's time for the people of Harrisburg to take back their city

The crowd started gathering early Saturday afternoon on 18th and Forster as the people arrived on bikes and on buses.

Dressed in Army fatigue, mother and daughter organizers Leah Jennings and Jamicia Johnson stood on the sidewalk inviting anyone to take part in the march that began at 2pm and traveled to the Capitol.

"God's Army Save Our Children Rally" is an honor for a teen shooting victim whose death has rocked this community.

16-year-old Kyan King was killed August 29 near the intersection where the march began.