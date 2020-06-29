Many permitted fire displays are not happening because of COVID-19; more backyard celebrations cause concern

There is a renewed push by first responders to change or repeal the law that made aerial fireworks use legal in Pennsylvania.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police and fire chiefs across the Commonwealth share a common enemy this week -- the illegal use of fireworks and the added complaints and service calls because of it. Many permitted firework displays are not happening because of COVID-19; instead, authorities say some people are holding their own backyard and street celebrations.

While it may be legal to buy aerial explosives, in many Pennsylvania cities, such as York and Lancaster, authorities say there is not a lawful place to ignite them. That’s because aerial fireworks need to be lit 150 feet away from a structure - whether it’s vacant or not - under current state law.

“This year has been the worst since the since 2017,” said York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff.

2017 is when it first became legal for Pennsylvanians to buy aerial fireworks at stores and stands across the state.

“They're seeing a 300-400% increase in sales,” said Lancaster Fire Chief Scott Little.

Little questions if the tax money gained from the sales is worth the risk posed to people, property, and firefighters. One man died from a firework accident in Scranton over the weekend. Last year, a child died in Pittston, Pennsylvania.

“The tax money that this is bringing in is not worth the risk that it is causing and the increased call for services that it is producing,” said Deardorff.

Between the police and fire departments in York, Chief Deardroff says there has been thousands of complaints, and that’s just for this year.

“Something has to be done,” explained Deardorff. “We've already had four confirmed fires since April alone in the City of York that are directly related to fireworks.”

Of those call, the greatest damage is estimated at $20,000, according to Deardorff.

“When we're running fire trucks, apparatus, personnel, equipment, that's all associated dollars for our local community that we don't get reimbursed by the state,” explained Chief Little.

Authorities say the law is difficult to enforce because they have to catch people in the act or a neighbor must be willing to testify against a neighbor. Chief Little says most people do not want to cause more of a stir. Both chiefs only hope that lawmakers can take action and either revise or repeal the law that’s giving them a headache and endangering some lives and property.

“It needs to be resolved at the state level,” said Deardorff.

Deardorff is working with fire chiefs across the state to rally support. He says he has also been in touch with York County lawmakers who can make change in Harrisburg. Deardorff also met with York Mayor Michael Helfrich to rally support from mayors across Pennsylvania.