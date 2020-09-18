x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Local News

Manor Township Police National Night Out cancelled

The police department had delayed the event until October 6, but cancelled it due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Credit: WPMT
2019 National Night Out

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Manor Township Police Department announced the cancellation of its National Night Out 2020.

The police department originally planned to have their National Night Out on August 4 but was forced to reschedule to October 6, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prevalence of COVID-19 was cited as the reason for the cancellation as the police department's main concern is the community's safety and health.

Manor Township Police Department said next year's National Night Out is scheduled to be on August 3, 2021.

RELATED: Lititz Police cancel Endless Summer Pool Party, National Night Out celebration