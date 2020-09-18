Manor Township Police National Night Out cancelled

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Manor Township Police Department announced the cancellation of its National Night Out 2020.
The police department originally planned to have their National Night Out on August 4 but was forced to reschedule to October 6, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The prevalence of COVID-19 was cited as the reason for the cancellation as the police department's main concern is the community's safety and health.
Manor Township Police Department said next year's National Night Out is scheduled to be on August 3, 2021.