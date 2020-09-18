Manor Township Police National Night Out cancelled

The police department had delayed the event until October 6, but cancelled it due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Manor Township Police Department announced the cancellation of its National Night Out 2020.

The police department originally planned to have their National Night Out on August 4 but was forced to reschedule to October 6, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prevalence of COVID-19 was cited as the reason for the cancellation as the police department's main concern is the community's safety and health.