Manor Township police chief fired for alleged indecent assault incident: police

LANCASTER, Pa. — Update, Oct. 10: According to Pocono Mountain Regional Police Chief Chris Wagner, officials are currently investigating an allegation of indecent assault involving Manor Township's former Chief of Police Todd Graeff.

According to Wagner, the complaint was reported on Aug. 18 of this year. The alleged incident reportedly took place on July 25, 2022.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

Lieutenant Kimberly Geyer is the acting chief of police following Graeff's termination. Strohecker told FOX43 that the township will begin the process of finding a chief of police which will include a full, thorough search of the area.

