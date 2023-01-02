Manheim Township prepares to host 3rd annual Groundhog Day celebration

The event will kick off at 7 a.m. at the Carriage House at Stauffer Mansion on Lititz Pike and is free for those of all ages!

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Six more weeks of weather or an early spring?

Punxsutawney isn't the only place for weather-predicting rodents. In Lancaster County, Manheim Township is hosting its third annual Groundhog Day celebration Thursday morning.

The event will kick off at 7 a.m. at the Carriage House at Stauffer Mansion on Lititz Pike.

M.T. Parker will come out of his log and give his prediction. There will be refreshments, crafts for kids and a face painter.

Manheim Township leaders say the free gathering is great for families and kids will remember it for years.

"It's really a community event. It is going to be relatively quick, so you're not going to be out in the cold for very long. We have some indoor activities to keep kids warm," said Manheim Township Recreation Director Matt Stopa.

"It's not just a normal event, it's something that they'll remember for years to come," said Stopa.