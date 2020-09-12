Man dies after reported hostage incident in Manheim Township

The Lancaster County District Attorney tweeted that a man died after a hostage situation in Manheim Township that began on Tuesday evening.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after a hostage situation, authorities say.

According to emergency dispatchers, police responded to the first block of Knollwood Road in Manheim Township around 8:00 p.m. on December 8.

There was no word on why police had responded to the area.

The Lancaster County District Attorney posted Wednesday morning on Twitter, saying that the incident resulted in the death of an adult man after a hostage situation.

The District Attorney tweeted that it appears the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities did not clear the scene until 7:50 a.m. on December 9.