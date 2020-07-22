Manheim Township High School students design winning billboard

"There are many teenagers who get into car accidents because of their phone and distracted driving," said winner Lillian Mitchell.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Two Manheim Township High School students won the “No Excuses Youth Traffic Safety Billboard Design Contest." The billboard design contest was created in the anticipation and hope that Lancaster County will adopt the mentality of “Put It Down”.

The winning designers are Lillian Mitchell and Brandon Yoeun. State Farm presented both students with $100. Manheim Township High School also received $1,000. This contest is sponsored by a Community Safety Grant from State Farm®.

Their winning design sits high above Route 222 N. in East Cocalico Township where crash map statistics gathered from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation show a high incidence of teen crashes. It has been shown that peer-to-peer education helps in changing behaviors.