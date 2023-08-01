Manheim Township first responders and residents celebrate National Night Out

First responders and community partners met with neighbors in Community Park for free food, games, and live demonstrations.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Hundreds of people gathered at Community Park in Manheim Township on Tuesday night, joining local first responders for National Night Out. The annual nationwide event celebrates and promotes police and community partnerships.

“This is the first event I’ve ever done like this and it’s awesome seeing the whole community out here," said Delores Hostetter, whose son-in-law works for the Manheim Township Fire Company.

“I love being out here with my family, the weather is nice, so why wouldn’t we want to come out?" said Matt Patterson, who attended the event with his family.

Fire, police, and EMS personnel were able to let loose and have fun throughout the evening. This gave the community a chance to learn more about the men and women protecting Manheim Township.

“It’s just nice to put faces to the people who are in our community that if we needed anything, it makes them more like neighbors," said Angela Becker, who attended the event with her family.

The event featured free food, drinks, and fun games like water balloon tosses and corn hole. Police and rescue units also gave live K-9 demonstrations for people at the park.

The evening culminated with kids joining police and firefighters in a game of kickball.

“This is an entirely different environment to connect with people. We get to know them on a first-name basis, you get to come play kickball with them," said Corporal Marc Wiczkowski of the Manheim Township Police Department.

Corporal Wiczkowski added that National Night Out allows officers to connect with people in a unique way outside of the line of duty.

“A lot of our interactions are when people need some help," said Corporal Wiczkowski. "Being able to put out food, have a couple cool demonstrations, but also get to connect with them, that’s the best way to get to know people.”

The event helped strengthen bonds with people who love and support Manheim Township.