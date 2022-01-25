Manheim Township commissioners vote to appoint Rick Kane as new township manager

Kane, the former Chief of Manheim Township Fire and Rescue, will replace outgoing manager James Drumm at the end of the month.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Manheim Township Board of Commissioners announced Tuesday they have appointed Rick Kane as the township's manager/secretary.

Kane's appointment is effective at the end of the month, the board said.

He replaces current township manager James Drumm, who is leaving his post after he and the board mutually agreed to part ways "as their were differences with the visions for the Township moving forward," the board said in its announcement.

Kane has previously served as Chief of Manheim Township Fire and Rescue for 14.5 years before recently announcing his departure to take a position in the private sector.

The Board called Kane "a proven leader in the community" who is "well respected among first responders and within the Township’s administrative offices."

During his time with Manheim Township Fire and Rescue, Kane helped merge three independent volunteer stations into the first municipal combination fire/rescue agency in Lancaster County, the board said.

Kane also authored "a comprehensive strategic plan for fire rescue services in Manheim Township," the board said.

Kane was awarded the Alan Brunacini Executive Safety Award in 2011 by the International Association for Fire Chiefs for safety leadership in MTFR and the fire service.

Board President Donna E. DiMeo said Kane has transformed the township's emergency services, and will do the same for the township as manager.

“In partnership with the current Board of Commissioners and the township’s talented team of professionals, Rick Kane will lead our efforts to formulate a comprehensive plan and forge a common vision to move our township forward," DiMeo said at the board’s public meeting Monday night.