MAWSA customers are encouraged to limit all water use to essential needs only through 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 13.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Customers of the Manheim Area Water and Sewer Authority (MAWSA) are encouraged to conserve water for the next 24 hours.

