Manheim Central Middle School teacher tests positive for COVID-19

Students will be kept home tomorrow as a precautionary measure, the school's superintendent said in the email.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Manheim Central Middle School teacher has tested positive for COVID-19, the school said.

Students will be kept home tomorrow as a precautionary measure, the school's superintendent said in the email.

The school does not believe they need to close, according to the email.

"We have been in contact with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and are awaiting their guidance for next steps," the superintendent said.

The teacher did not contract COVID-19 from school and will not return until they are medically cleared, according to school officials.

The superintendent said they will keep everyone updated as more information becomes available. In the interim, please monitor your child for symptoms and remember to notify your school building administrator and or school nurse should your child test positive and or be exposed to COVID-19 through family or friends.