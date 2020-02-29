Man who allegedly shot trooper charged with attempted murder

Robert Ransom, 20, of Chambersburg faces two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and two counts of aggravated assault among other charges.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (1:26 p.m.):

A man who police say shot a trooper during a traffic stop this morning is facing attempted murder charges, according to online court documents.

Robert Ransom, 20, of Chambersburg faces two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and two counts of aggravated assault among other charges.

PREVIOUSLY:

A State Trooper was shot during a traffic stop on Saturday morning.

Police say on February 29 around 2:05 a.m., State Troopers initiated a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Lincoln Way East in Guilford Township after observing violations.

During the stop, police made contact with Robert Ransom, 20, of Chambersburg.

According to the police release, Trooper suspected Ransom of driving under the influence, and during standard field sobriety testing, an altercation occurred between Ransom and the Troopers.

When police attempted to take Ransom into custody, he pulled out a handgun and shot one of the Troopers.