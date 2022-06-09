The search is over in Lycoming County for a man accused of robbing a bank Tuesday afternoon.

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. —

UPDATE: Police have arrested Robert Jones, 59, of Harrisburg. He confessed to robbing the Jersey Shore State Bank.

Authorities say he robbed Jersey Shore State Bank Tuesday afternoon, getting away with cash.

Police executed a search warrant on his car and found clothes that were used in the robbery, as well as a large amount of cash.

Officers say Jones confessed to the crime shortly after his arrest.

It took only 28 hours for investigators to track Jones to his home.

Police say surveillance video from Russel's florist, a downtown Jersey Shore business, helped lead cops right to the suspect's front door.

Jones won't be getting bail, a judge denied that last night in Lycoming county.

Police say a man walked into Jersey Shore State Bank along South Main Street in Jersey Shore just before 3:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The crook handed over a note to the bank teller and said quote, "remember your training."

The man took the cash, stuffed it in his pocket, and ran away.

Officials have not said exactly how much money he got away with.

