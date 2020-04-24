Man taken to the hospital after stabbing in Lancaster

Police are searching for suspects after the victim was stabbed early Friday morning.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are on the scene of a reported stabbing in Lancaster.

According to emergency dispatch, crews responded to the 900 block of Lititz Avenue around 5:15 a.m. on April 24 for a reported stabbing.

A resident of the area told police that an adult man had knocked on his door seeking help because he had been stabbed.

Officials transported the victim to the hospital for treatment, where it was found that he had suffered multiple stab wounds and laceration to the torso.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

Police say when they canvassed the area, they found the victim's blood in multiple locations, but were unable to determine the actual location of the assault.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411.