Man taken to the hospital after shooting in York

He is listed in critical condition, according to officials.

YORK, Pa. — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in York city Sunday night, police say.

At around 8:21 p.m., police responded to the report of a shooting in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Cottage Pl.

Once on the scene, they discovered a 49-year-old man who had been shot while outside.

The man was taken to York Hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to officials.

It is unknown if the man was targeted, police say.

There are currently no suspects or arrests in this case, according to officials.