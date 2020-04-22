Man taken to hospital after shooting in York, police investigating

The victim told police that he was walking home when two suspects stopped him and attempted to rob him.

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in the hospital.

Around 3:15 a.m. on April 22, police responded to a reported shooting in the 400 block of South Pershing Avenue in York City.

Upon arrival, police spoke with a man who had been shot in the leg.

The victim told police that he was walking home when he was stopped by two people who attempted to rob him.

The victim said that the suspects shot him one time in the leg and fled the area.

Police say that the victim said he did not know the suspects, and it is not believed to be a targeted incident.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital, and is listed in stable condition.

No suspects have been identified at this time and no arrests have been made.