HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting in Harrisburg.

On Wednesday April 1 around noon, police were dispatched to the 1100 block of South 18th Street for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital for emergency care. There is no word on his condition at this time.