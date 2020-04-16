Man surrenders to police after being wanted in connection to shooting in Lancaster

Luis Antonio DeJesus, 18, surrendered to police after being wanted in connection to the shooting on April 15.

LANCASTER, Pa. — UPDATE (April 28): A man that was wanted in connection to a shooting in Lancaster has surrendered to police.

Luis Antonio DeJesus, 18, surrendered to police on April 27 at the station in Lancaster.

After processing and arraignment, bail was set at $100,000 and was posted by a bail bondsman.

(UPDATE) April 20: Police are searching for a man in connection to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital in Lancaster.

Luis Antonio DeJesus, 18, is wanted on charged of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, among other related charges.

Police issued a warrant for the arrest of DeJesus after investigating the shooting last week.

Anyone with information on this incident or the location of DeJesus is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.

PREVIOUSLY: Police are investigating a shooting that left a victim in the hospital.

On April 15 around 4:20 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Manor Street in Lancaster city for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Authorities say that the injury did not appear to be life threatening and the victim is expected to recover.

While canvassing the area, police located several shell casings.

After an investigation, police say they discovered that the shooting occurred as the result of a dispute.

In the events leading up to the shooting, authorities say a dark colored SUV pulled up in front of a residence.

A passenger allegedly jumped out of the vehicle and fired several shots toward an occupied home before getting back in the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Police say the vehicle was last seen heading toward West King Street.