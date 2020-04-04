Man struck with crowbar after allegedly attempting burglary in Swatara Township

Grayson Weidman, 24, of Shoemakersville, Berks County, was charged with attempted burglary and criminal trespass, among other charges, according to court documents.

LEBANON, Pa. — A man was hit with a crowbar in self-defense after allegedly attempting a burglary in Swatara Township Friday night.

The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m., when police responded to the 2000 block of Quarry Road for an active burglary.

Adam Harmon, 37, says that he saw Weidman park his vehicle besides his detached garage, according to officials.

Harmon then observed Weidman exit the vehicle wearing a bandanna and gloves and proceeded to walk behind the garage, police say.

Officials say Harmon grabbed a crowbar as he left his house to confront Weidman, officials say.

Harmon then saw Weidman hidden near the entrance of the garage. According to officials, Harmon told Weidman to stay where he was and that he was contacting police.

He said Weidman then attempted to enter his vehicle to flee the scene.

Harmon smashed the door handles in on Weidman's vehicle with the crowbar, according to police.

Officials say a passenger in Weidman's vehicle jumped to the driver's seat and fled the scene, leaving Weidman behind.

As Harmon waited for police to arrive, Weidman walked towards him and his wife. According to police, Harmon told Weidman numerous times to back up.

Harmon then struck Weidman with the crowbar in self-defense after Weidman continued to advance towards him, officials say.