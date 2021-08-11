Man struck and killed walking across Route 41

On Nov. 5, a 57-year-old man was struck and killed while attempting to walk across Route 41 in Sadsbury Township.

LANCASTER, Pa. — State Police report a man was struck and killed on Route 41 in Sadsbury Township.

On Nov. 5 around 7:10 p.m., a 57-year-old man was struck while attempting to walk across the roadway, authorities state.

According to police, a man traveling south on Route 41 was driving through a green light at the intersection of Pine Creek Road and Route 41 at the time of the incident.

The pedestrian walked out onto the roadway from behind a white van into the path of an oncoming driver, and was struck and killed, officials state.