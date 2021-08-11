x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man struck and killed walking across Route 41

On Nov. 5, a 57-year-old man was struck and killed while attempting to walk across Route 41 in Sadsbury Township.
Credit: Tomasz Zajda - stock.adobe.com
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.

LANCASTER, Pa. — State Police report a man was struck and killed on Route 41 in Sadsbury Township.

On Nov. 5 around 7:10 p.m., a 57-year-old man was struck while attempting to walk across the roadway, authorities state.

According to police, a man traveling south on Route 41 was driving through a green light at the intersection of Pine Creek Road and Route 41 at the time of the incident. 

The pedestrian walked out onto the roadway from behind a white van into the path of an oncoming driver, and was struck and killed, officials state.

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released at this time.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

In Other News

Waking Up to Drowsy Driving: Part 1 | Lancaster County family seeking change to state laws penalizing impairment