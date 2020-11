At around 11 p.m. on Nov. 25, the man allegedly went through the areas of Cheltenham Drive, Parkside Drive and Ardmore Drive.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a man who stole money from at least one unlocked vehicle after pulling on car door handles in South Hanover Township.

At around 11 p.m. on Nov. 25, the man allegedly went through the areas of Cheltenham Drive, Parkside Drive and Ardmore Drive. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and white sneakers, according to authorities.