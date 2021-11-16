Man stabbed to death by his brother in York City

On Nov. 15, York City Police were dispatched to a residence for a report of a stabbing. The male victim died on scene due to injuries.

YORK, Pa. — One man is dead after being stabbed by his brother at a home Monday night in York City, police report.

York City Police responded to a residence on the 200 block of E. Philadelphia Street at 11:06 p.m. Monday for a report of a stabbing, according to authorities.

Upon arrival, police found a 32-year-old man dead from injuries sustained during the incident.

Police say the man had gotten into a fight with his brother, which led to the stabbing. The man was pronounced dead at 11:21 p.m., according to the York Coroner.

The ID of the victim has not yet been released. An autopsy is currently scheduled for later this week, said the coroner.