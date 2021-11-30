Elizabethtown man shot and killed on a hunting trip in Cambria County

On Nov. 27, a juvenile member of the hunting party attempted to shoot a deer and missed, striking and killing 71-year-old William Tripp.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man was shot and killed by a child during a hunting trip this past weekend.

According to the Cambria County Coroner, William Tripp, 71, of Elizabethtown, was out hunting with family and friends on Nov. 27 near an open gas line on Buckhorn Road in Jackson Township, Cambria County.

A juvenile member of the hunting party was attempting to shoot a deer when he missed, and the bullet struck Tripp in the head. The bullet traveled an estimated 300 yards before striking the victim, the coroner confirmed.