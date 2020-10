Authorities say William "BJ" Stubblebine, 31, was last on Sept. 10. He may be driving a gold 2004 Nissan Xterra with registration plate LHH2420.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The North Hopewell Police Department is searching for a man who went missing in Red Lion last month.

