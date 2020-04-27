Man remains wanted after being sentenced to up to a decade in prison

William Berke III is wanted after being sentenced to spending up to a decade in prison.

A convicted felon, who remains wanted after failing to appear at his trial, will serve up to a decade in prison with the sentence beginning upon his capture.

William Berke III, 33, was sentenced on April 22 to 4½ to 10 years in prison via video conference.

Berke, who was no-show for his trial despite being in court a few days before, was also a no-show for his sentencing.

At that trial in January, a jury convicted Berke of illegal possession of a loaded revolver.

Berke cannot possess any firearms due to previous felony charges.

Evidence was presented that during a May 2019 raid of an apartment in the 400 block of Manor Street in Lancaster that Berke had the loaded revolver and ammunition in a dresser.

The revolver had a scratched-out serial number.

First Deputy District Attorney Travis S. Anderson said Berke’s prison term will begin when he is taken into custody.