Man remains wanted after being sentenced to up to a decade in prison

A convicted felon, who remains wanted after failing to appear at his trial, will serve up to a decade in prison with the sentence beginning upon his capture.
William Berke III, 33, was sentenced on April 22 to 4½ to 10 years in prison via video conference.
Berke, who was no-show for his trial despite being in court a few days before, was also a no-show for his sentencing.
At that trial in January, a jury convicted Berke of illegal possession of a loaded revolver.
Berke cannot possess any firearms due to previous felony charges.
Evidence was presented that during a May 2019 raid of an apartment in the 400 block of Manor Street in Lancaster that Berke had the loaded revolver and ammunition in a dresser.
The revolver had a scratched-out serial number.
First Deputy District Attorney Travis S. Anderson said Berke’s prison term will begin when he is taken into custody.
Anyone with information on Berke's whereabouts are asked to contact their local police department.