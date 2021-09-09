Man killed in work-related accident in Springfield Township, investigation underway

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man has died in a work-related accident in Springfield Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.
The coroner's office was dispatched to the 9000 block of White Church Road for a reported fatality on Sept. 8. Once there, the body of a man in his sixties was found pinned between a truck and a tree while completing a job.
The incident reportedly happened around 11:30 a.m.
His identity will be released later today, the coroner's office said.
An autopsy is scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday, and additional details will be released at that time.
An investigation is underway both by York police and OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration), which inspects and examines the safety of workplaces across the United States.