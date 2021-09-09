Man killed in work-related accident in Springfield Township, investigation underway

The York County Coroner's Office found the body of a man in his sixties pinned between a truck and a tree at work on Sept. 8.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man has died in a work-related accident in Springfield Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office was dispatched to the 9000 block of White Church Road for a reported fatality on Sept. 8. Once there, the body of a man in his sixties was found pinned between a truck and a tree while completing a job.

The incident reportedly happened around 11:30 a.m.

His identity will be released later today, the coroner's office said.

An autopsy is scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday, and additional details will be released at that time.