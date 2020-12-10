Man kicks officers while in police vehicle after being arrested for burglary in Middletown

Authorities say they observed that the man slipped his handcuffs from the rear to the front of his body when he was placed in the car.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man was arrested Sunday morning after kicking police officers numerous times while in their custody after being arrested for burglary in Middletown.

Police say at around 5:11 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block of North Pine Street for a report of an active burglary.

Officers say upon arrival, they spoke to an individual who said they woke up to the sound of glass being smashed out of their bathroom window.

Police learned that Dalton Varner was the suspect, who was one of their neighbors.

Officials walked over to Varner's hose where they could see him sitting in the apartment. He eventually came to the door and taken into custody, police said.

Authorities say they observed that Varner slipped his handcuffs from the rear to the front of his body when he was placed in the car. Officers then placed another type of transport belt on him and leg shackles when he kicked them numerous times, according to officials.