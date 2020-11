The injury was non-life-threatening, according to authorities.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man was injured with a gunshot wound to the face after a shooting in Harrisburg Friday night.

The injury was non-life-threatening, according to authorities.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Nectarine street.

Authorities say upon arriving at the location, they found blood and a short time later, the man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the face.