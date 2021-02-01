Man injured after crash on Route 15

He was taken to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, according to officials.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Upper Allen Township says a man was injured Saturday morning after crash on Route 15.

The crash happened at around 8:10 a.m., in the area of West Lisburn Road, when police responded to a single-vehicle crash. While authorities were on scene, a second crash occurred at that location as a result of "very dense fog, wet roadway, and cold weather."

Police say the man who drove the first vehicle and the driver a second vehicle did not stop their vehicles in time to avoid a collision.

The man of the first vehicle was taken to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, according to officials.