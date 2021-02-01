Man injured after crash on Route 15

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Upper Allen Township says a man was injured Saturday morning after crash on Route 15.
The crash happened at around 8:10 a.m., in the area of West Lisburn Road, when police responded to a single-vehicle crash. While authorities were on scene, a second crash occurred at that location as a result of "very dense fog, wet roadway, and cold weather."
Police say the man who drove the first vehicle and the driver a second vehicle did not stop their vehicles in time to avoid a collision.
The man of the first vehicle was taken to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, according to officials.
Police say Route 15 traffic was diverted onto West Lisburn Road as the roadway was closed for approximately 45 minutes while the crashes were investigated.