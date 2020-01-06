Man indicted after allegedly stealing mail in Steelton

The indictment alleges that Marlon Valoy De La Rosa, 21, and two other individuals, tampered with a U.S. Mail blue collection box.

A New York man was indicted by a federal grand jury on mail theft, attempted bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and criminal conspiracy charges after allegedly stealing mail in Steelton.

David Freed, the United States Attorney, says the indictment alleges that Marlon Valoy De La Rosa, 21, and two other individuals, tampered with a U.S. Mail blue collection box while using a white rope with an object attached to it to “fish” into the mailbox’s opening in January.

Indictments are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.

Freed says the indictment also alleges that De La Rosa, along with two other individuals, was in possession of what appeared to be a “washed” check—a check from which the writing had been visibly removed—several debit cards in different names and a stolen license plate that is believed to have been used for mail fishing.

Mail theft and conspiracy are each punishable by up to five years in prison. Aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory two-year sentence consecutive to sentences imposed for other offenses. All three charges may also carry a fine and a term of supervised release following imprisonment.