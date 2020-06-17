Man inappropriately touches female jogger at Wildwood Lake Park, police say

Wildwood Park visitors are being asked to be vigilant and to report any suspicious behavior.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg are investigating after a man inappropriately touched a female jogger at Wildwood Lake Park on Monday morning.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. as the woman was in the parking lot at Wildwood Lake, according to investigators.

Police say the woman wasn't hurt and the man fled the scene.

Harrisburg Police and County Parks officials are asking visitor to be vigilant and to report any suspicious behavior.