Man in possession of stolen gun after fleeing from police in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a man had a stolen semi-automatic handgun in his possession after fleeing from police on foot.

According to officials, a check of the serial number revealed that the gun had been reported as stolen to state police in Franklin County.

On Monday, May 18 at approximately 10:55 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on the first block of E. Farnum Street. Officials say upon approaching the vehicle, a man and woman passenger fled from the vehicle on foot.

Police stayed with the driver of the vehicle and described the passengers to other officers via radio, according to authorities.

Police caught the man after a chase. He was later identified as 18-year-old Delino Perez.

Officials say Perez carried a backpack when he fled the vehicle and was still in possession of the backpack when stopped.

Perez is charged with receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license, disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance.