Man found not guilty in 2019 homicide of Harrisburg man

Antoine Miller, who was previously accused of killing Michael Evans-Turner on Feb. 25, 2019, was found not guilty on all charges related to the case.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County jury acquitted a man on Friday of all charges related to a 2019 Harrisburg murder. 

Antoine Miller, who was previously accused of killing Michael Evans-Turner on Feb. 25, 2019, was found not guilty on all charges related to the case, including criminal homicide and conspiracy to commit criminal homicide. 

Evans-Turner was found shot to death along the 2100 block of Jefferson Street. 

Miller was arrested on Dec. 30, 2020 and denied bail. 

He is expected to be released from Dauphin County Prison shortly. 

