Man found not guilty in 2019 homicide of Harrisburg man

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County jury acquitted a man on Friday of all charges related to a 2019 Harrisburg murder.

Antoine Miller, who was previously accused of killing Michael Evans-Turner on Feb. 25, 2019, was found not guilty on all charges related to the case, including criminal homicide and conspiracy to commit criminal homicide.

Evans-Turner was found shot to death along the 2100 block of Jefferson Street.

Miller was arrested on Dec. 30, 2020 and denied bail.