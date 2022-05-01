Man found dead inside home in York County, police investigating

According to police, a 28-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head in Loganville late Tuesday night.

YORK, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home in York County Tuesday night.

State police were dispatched to a home in the unit block of North Main Street in Loganville, York County on Jan. 4, around 8:16 p.m., where they discovered a 28-year-old deceased man.

According to authorities, the man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and a firearm was located at the scene.

There is no threat to the public, according to police.