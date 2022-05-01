Man found dead inside home in York County, police investigating

YORK, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home in York County Tuesday night.
State police were dispatched to a home in the unit block of North Main Street in Loganville, York County on Jan. 4, around 8:16 p.m., where they discovered a 28-year-old deceased man.
According to authorities, the man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and a firearm was located at the scene.
There is no threat to the public, according to police.
An autopsy has been scheduled and the identification of the victim is pending notification of the victim's family, officials state.