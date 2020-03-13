Man facing charges after leading police on chase while DUI in Dauphin County

Matthew Mihalov, 47, is facing aggravated assault against police, reckless endangerment, and DUI, among related charges for his role in the incident.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man was taken into custody after leading police on a chase while driving under the influence.

Matthew Mihalov, 47, is facing aggravated assault against police, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, and DUI, among related charges for his role in the incident.

On March 11, police were advised of a reckless driver traveling south on Eisenhower Boulevard who had making traffic violations in the area of Lindle Road in Swatara Township.

Police found that a red Cadillac sedan was driving very erratically, running red lights, and illegally passing other vehicles.

Eventually, police located the vehicle in the 200 block of Second Street in Highspire Borough with heavy front end damage.

When police activated their emegency lights, the driver, later identified as Mihalov, led police in a vehicle chase.

At one point during that chase, Mihalov intentionally backed into a police car, causing considerable damage to that vehicle, authorities say.

Mihalov was taken into custody near his home, and police say he was under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances.