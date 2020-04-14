Man facing charges after impersonating military service to solicit cash donations

Mark Miller was found to be impersonating a military veteran to solicit cash donations in Middlesex Township.

Mark Miller is facing impersonation of military service charges for his role in the incident.

On April 12 around 10:50 a.m., police responded to the 1500 block of Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex Township for a report of man in a wheelchair soliciting money.

Upon initial contact with Miller, police found him to be in a wheelchair with a cardboard sign that was soliciting cash donations for military veterans.

Miller himself was described as wearing military style attire.

Authorities say after an investigation, it was found that Miller never enlisted in the military.