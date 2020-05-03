Man facing charges after being found in possession of drugs while asleep in running car

William Shue, 39, is facing multiple charges in connection to the incident.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An Ephrata man is facing charges after he was found asleep in the front seat of a running vehicle with 40 grams of methamphetamine, cash, and other drug packaging materials in tow.

William Shue, 39, is facing possession with intent to deliver, two counts of DUI, and receiving stolen property, among other related charges.

On February 11 around 6:30 a.m., police were dispatched for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a development.

Upon arrival, police found Shue passed out in the driver's seat with the engine of his vehicle running.

Authorities noticed various drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, and determined that Shue was impaired.

He was transported for a blood test, which revealed high levels of Methamphetamine and Amphetamine.

On February 12, police searched Shue's vehicle and found the following:

40 grams of Methamphetamine

42 Amphetamine tablets

36 Alprazolam tablets

$781 in cash

2 digital scales

12 mobile phones

2 air pistols

Drug packaging materials

Various tools reported stolen from a vehicle in Denver Borough