Man facing charges after assaulting police officer while under the influence

Joshua Almond, 40, is facing aggravated assault on a police officer charges for his role in the incident.

On March 31 around 11:40 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of Rivermoor Drive in East Donegal Township for a report of trespassing.

The victim told police that a man was breaking into his patio door.

Upon arrival, an officer opened the front door and was immediately charged by Almond.

Then, Almond allegedly punched the officer in the face before eventually being wrestled to the ground and taken into custody.

Police found that Almond was under the influence of alcohol and in possession of marijuana.