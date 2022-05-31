Man drowns in Susquehanna River near Goldsboro Marina

Occupants of a passing boat as well as EMS tried to resuscitate the man, but he was pronounced dead at 5:57 p.m. on May 30.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man was found dead on May 30 after drowning in the Susquehanna River, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office was dispatched to the Goldsboro Marina in the first block of North River Street on Monday evening around 6 p.m. for a reported drowning-related fatality.

Occupants of a passing boat had attempted to resuscitate the man and EMS was also dispatched, however, the man was not able to be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at 5:57 p.m., also according to the coroner's office.

The man has been identified, but his name will not be released until after his family is informed of his death.

His autopsy is scheduled for 10 a.m. on June 1 at Lehigh Valley Hospital; the man's cause and manner of death will be released following it.