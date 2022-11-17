Man donates late wife's instruments to students in Lancaster County

"With these instruments being in the hands of students, my wife's spirit comes out in the music. I take great pleasure in that concept."

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, Pa. — A local man is honoring his late wife by donating some of her favorite possessions to the School District of Lancaster.

Dr. Karl Moyer donated two violins, one viola and one cello to the school district.

He also made a contribution to the organization, Music For Everyone, to help them provide private lessons for students who play string instruments.

Moyer's late wife, Carolyn, loved music. She was a performing violinist and a violin teacher in Lancaster and York Counties.

Karl believes there is no better way to honor his wife's life than by giving back through music.

"With these instruments being in the hands of students, my wife's spirit comes out in the music that [they] make in the future. I take great pleasure in that concept."