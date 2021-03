Man dies in single-vehicle crash in West Hanover Township

Stefan Morin, 46, of Harrisburg was the individual who died in the crash, according to officials.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a man died after a single-vehicle crash in West Hanover Township Saturday morning.

Stefan Morin, 46, of Harrisburg was the individual who died in the crash, according to officials.

Authorities say the incident happened on the 700 block of Piketown Road at around 12:51 a.m.

According to police, Morin was driving eastbound on Piketown Road when he lost control of his vehicle while exiting the roadway. Officials say his vehicle came to a rest approximately 10 feet north of Piketown Road.

Morin was ejected from the vehicle, resulting in his death, according to police. Authorities say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

